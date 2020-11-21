'I will stick a blade in you': Jail for Cork man who slashed victim's face over a drug debt

A young man repaying a small drug debt to a man who sat into his car beside him was suddenly slashed across the face just under his eye with an unidentified sharp object.

Garda Barry Lawton said the injured party and his attacker Daniel O’Brien of 70 Bracken Court, Donnybrook, Douglas, first made contact through Facebook Messenger and later met in person in a car park.

The young man agreed to pay O’Brien €100 the following Friday for cannabis but then he decided to go to Dublin for a concert instead. O’Brien made numerous text contacts with him that day and the texts became increasingly threatening.

In one text he said, “I will stick a blade in you now. That is 100%.”

Garda Lawton said O’Brien raised the debt from €100 to €500 but later agreed to reduce it to €250.

“On July 12 2019 he (the victim) contacted him and organised to meet to pay the debt. They arranged to meet at 8 p.m. He went in his own car to Carrigaline community complex. Daniel O’Brien sat into the passenger seat.

“He handed him money. It was €150. Daniel O’Brien said, ‘This is not what we agreed’. He pulled something very sharp across his left eye. (The injured party) started bleeding and he jumped out of the car and went up an embankment.

“Immediately, Daniel O’Brien got out and told him to get back in the car. He did what he was told. A few minutes later Daniel O’Brien left and the injured party drove off. He got eight stitches that evening for a cut under his eye.

“Two weeks later the accused was arrested. He was detained at Togher garda station. He pleaded guilty to assault causing harm.”

Paula McCarthy, defence barrister, said the accused had already spent seven months remanded in custody on this matter and had paid €1,000 compensation to the victim.

He also wrote a letter of apology. O’Brien, 25, has two other convictions for assault causing harm, one for assault, one for having a knife and one for possession of an article to cause injury.

O’Brien pleaded guilty to the single count of assault causing harm on July 12 2018 at Carrigaline community complex.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin jailed him for 18 months at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.