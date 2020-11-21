Cork city dealer used a vulnerable neighbour’s house to stash drugs

A Cork city drug dealer used a vulnerable neighbour’s house to stash his cannabis and Alprazolam tablets and now the dealer has been jailed for four years.

25-year-old Kevin Lawlor of 54 Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, stashed his drugs in the bedroom of a vulnerable man in another house in his neighbourhood.

Detective Garda Conor Crowley outlined the background to the crime at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Gardaí obtained a warrant to search the house where Lawlor was storing his drugs. In a downstairs bedroom at the back of the house they searched a cabinet and found cannabis and tubs containing 4,000 Alprazolam tablets.

Garda Crowley said the street value of the cannabis amounted to more than €12,000 and the tablets were worth over €10,000, giving a total value just short of €23,000.

Lawlor was interviewed and he made admissions in relation to the ownership of the drugs and having them for sale or supply.

“He said the occupant of the room in the house was a friend who was unaware that his room was being used to store the drugs,” Garda Crowley said.

Garda Crowley said the person whose room was being used in this way was a vulnerable person.

Lawlor had a similar drugs conviction from 2015 in relation to €4,000 worth of cannabis for sale or supply.

“He was involved in the sale of controlled drugs in the Mayfield area,” Garda Crowley said.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin referred to the use of the other person for the commission of the crime but acknowledged that Lawlor’s plea of guilty was of considerable assistance to the state in the prosecution of the case.

The judge imposed a total sentence of five years with the last year suspended.

Alprazolam is a benzodiazepine-type tablet associated with anxiety relief.