Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 19:13

Taoiseach: Vaccine 'could be cleared' by mid December 

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that a Covid-19 vaccine could be cleared for use in Ireland by the second half of December.

Roisin Burke

The Fianna Fáil leader announced the news as part of an interview with Virgin Media News. It comes amid reports that two Covid-19 vaccines could be approved by the European Union by the end of next month.

The Taoiseach was speaking after the latest Covid figure were revealed including eight further Covid linked deaths. There were 330 cases confirmed, with 28 of them in Cork.

micheal martin#covid-19coronavirus
