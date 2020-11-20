Covid-19 latest: Eight further deaths reported 

Eight further Covid-19 linked deaths have been reported in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said.

There have been an additional 330 confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period, 28 of them in Cork.

Ireland's Covid-19 death toll has now risen to 2,018.

A total of 69,802 cases have been confirmed since the outbreak began.

As of 2pm on Friday, 283 coronavirus patients were in hospital, 33 of whom were in intensive care.

There were 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today;

- 171 are men / 155 are women

- 64% are under 45 years of age

- The median age is 37 years old

- There have been 99 cases in Dublin, 28 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 25 in Meath, 21 in Donegal and the remaining 131 cases are spread across 20 other counties.