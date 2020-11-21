€43k drug stash in Glounthaune mobile home leads to jail sentence for dealer

A MOBILE home at the back of a house in Glounthaune was used to hide a €43,000 stash of drugs and a man has been sentenced to three years in jail.

Conor Cronin of 8 Ballynaroon Grove, The Highlands, Glounthaune, County Cork, pleaded guilty to having drugs for sale or supply at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000 on December 6, 2019.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a sentence of six years with the last three years suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Sergeant Robert Kennedy said gardaí received confidential information of drug dealing involving the defendant and they obtained a warrant for the search.

The drugs were stored in a mobile home at the rear of the property and two unopened kilos of cannabis were found along with a third kilo which was open.

The value of the cannabis was €43,000. In his room in the house, €520 worth of ecstasy tablets were found along with a weighing scales and a mobile phone showing drug-related activity.

“He admitted low level supplying since the age of 15. There were many messages on his phone showing he was actively involved in the sale or supply of drugs in Cork city,” Det. Garda Kennedy said.

Donal O’Sullivan, defence barrister, said the defendant had difficulties with his mental health.

“He has led a somewhat chaotic life,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Det. Garda Kennedy agreed and said he is only 24 years of age and he has 38 previous convictions.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “This is a young man of 24 who admits to storing a combination of drugs, mainly kilos of cannabis at or near the premises where he was living. He cooperated. He signed admissions.

"He told them what he was doing. He gave them information about the level he was working at. He said it was at a low level over a period of time. He then followed that up with a plea of guilty.

“There are many complications here – a very dysfunctional, complicated background. Obviously, given his dysfunctional past he is a person who can be and was misused by others. He was fully involved in drug-dealing.”

The judge imposed a total sentence of six years with half of it suspended.