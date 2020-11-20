Woman struck repeatedly with a cable: Cork man jailed for 'prolonged assault' on partner

A radio and a lamp were thrown at a young woman in a prolonged assault by her partner, who also struck her repeatedly with a scart cable.

31-year-old Jason Ring with an address at Liam Healy Road, Farranree, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to his partner on August 11 2019.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said the couple were back together at the moment.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said one of her injuries – a closed head injury – was extremely serious but when he asked the victim how she was she said she was perfect that they were back together again and everything was fine because Jason Ring had changed and given up alcohol and drugs.

Det. Sgt. O’Sullivan said, “In my opinion it is a ticking time-bomb.”

Defence barrister, John Devlin, accepted it was a nasty assault but added, “He is profoundly sorry and regretful. He did make apologies to her. The relationship seems to be solid.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin said, “This assault ended up in this woman having to go to hospital. It was a prolonged assault without reason over a number of hours. And he used an implement.

“Unfortunately for the couple who are now reconciled, the public – the court, the guards, the doctors – are now involved in their relationship. I am sure they don’t want that but when you bring the outside world into your relationship like this others have to take decisions.

“This was a very nasty assault on the night. Even taking all the positive things into consideration… a custodial sentence is merited. I will keep it as short as I possibly can in the circumstances and set it at nine months in prison.”

Det. Sgt. O’Sullivan said Ring hit his partner across the head and body after first throwing a radio and lamp at her. The assault went on for a few hours during which he hit her across the body with the scart lead.

At around 5am she said she had to go to the toilet and used this opportunity to run to the safety of a neighbour’s house.