Cork one of four counties making up 32% of Covid-19 cases linked to an outbreak, CSO report shows

Cork is one of four counties that made up 32% of all Covid-19 cases linked to an outbreak for the week ending November 13, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Data providing insights into those who contracted or died from Covid-19 was provided to the CSO by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and data from the HSE’s Swiftcare (A2i) and Covid Care Tracker (CCT) systems was also provided for the report covering the period from February 28 to November 13.

For the week ending November 13, Cork, along with Donegal, Galway and Roscommon made up 32% of all cases linked to an outbreak, which is defined as two or more cases in the same location and time.

A total of 35,727 positive Covid-19 cases linked to an outbreak with women accounting for 51% of all cases. 28% of cases linked to an outbreak were under 25 years old and the median age of confirmed cases related to an outbreak was 40.

Outbreaks in private houses account for 53% of cases linked to an outbreak in the last four weeks, nursing homes accounted for 10% while childcare facilities and schools together accounted for 8% of cases linked to an outbreak in this period.

The total number of confirmed cases for the week ending November 13 stood at 2,363, a decrease of 517 from the previous week.

The average number of contacts per positive case per week was three in the week ending November 13, down from six contacts per case six weeks previous.

There were 61,904 referrals for community testing where a valid reservation was recorded in the week ending November 13. Referrals for testing decreased, in particular among the 25 to 44 age groups, which fell from 24,525 to 23,576 with some 47% of referrals from GPs in the week ending November 13.

Weekly testing numbers from HSE labs and hospitals show that there were 77,518 tests completed in the week ending November 13 and the positivity rate was 3.5%, down from 4.3% the previous week.

The peak week for admissions to hospitals was the week ending March 27 when 688 of the 3,428 cases were admitted to hospital, a further 95 of these were admitted to ICU.

In comparison, of the 2,363 confirmed cases in the week ending November 13, 117 were admitted to hospital and less than five people to ICU.

The overall hospitalisation rate is 86 people per 1,000 confirmed cases, this was highest in March at 192 per 1,000 confirmed cases and was 37 in October.

The overall ICU admission rate is nine per 1,000 confirmed cases, this was also highest in March at 27 per 1,000 confirmed cases and was three per 1,000 in October.

27 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded for the week ending November 13 with the total number of deaths standing at 1,721 and a further 251 cited as probable deaths linked to the virus.

The overall mortality rate is 25 per 1,000 confirmed cases. This was highest in April at 74 per 1,000 confirmed cases but was five per 1,000 in September and October.

There have been 1,605 deaths of people with underlying conditions from 17,136 confirmed cases with underlying conditions. The median age of those dying with underlying conditions is 83.

There were 1,488 deaths of people with underlying conditions in the over 65 age group. Of the 127 deaths in the 25 to 64 age group, 116 had underlying conditions.