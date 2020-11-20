Works taking place to replace cast iron water mains in city over weekend, diversions will be in place 

Irish Water and Cork City Council have announced that they are continuing works to replace old cast iron water mains to improve water supply in the Patrick's Hill area, and say some traffic diversions will be in place.

In a statement, Irish Water said that in order to expedite the completion of associated connection works at the junction of St. Patricks Hill, Hardwicke Street and Wellington Road, Coffey Northumbrian Limited have been granted permission for night works, which are taking place this weekend under a road closure.

The work times granted by Cork City Council in conjunction with An Garda Síochána are as follows: Friday 20 November from 19.00 until Monday 23 November until 06.00.

During this time, traffic diversions will be in place, as follows:

Westbound traffic will be diverted Via Military Hill, Old Youghal Road and Richmond Hill.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted via MacCurtain Street and Summerhill.

Stephen Blennerhassett, Irish Water’s Regional Delivery Lead, said: “We understand this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause. We would like to thank local residents and businesses for their ongoing cooperation as we work together to deliver these vital water network improvements for Cork.