Safety warning after increase in callouts to assist open swimmers

The Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI are appealing to the public to familiarise themselves with key safety measures before engaging in open water swimming.

It follows an increase in callouts relating to open water swimming in recent weeks.

In a joint statement, the Irish Coast Guard and RNLI said while most people who participate in open water swimming do so safely, some and in particular those who are new to the sport, may be unaware of important safety measures which can help them avoid getting into difficulty.

Coast Guard Head of Operations, Gerard O’Flynn said, “At the outset we are grateful that anybody who sees someone in trouble or thinks they may be in trouble, dials 112 and alerts the Coast Guard. Seasoned open water swimmers have a great deal of experience and do observe proper safety precautions. However the dangers this time of the year far outweigh the challenges that apply in summer time.”

RNLI Water Safety Lead Kevin Rahill added: “Cold water and currents can tire a swimmer quickly and make it harder to return to shore. Lifeboat crews are seeing a lot more callouts to people who are taking part in water based activities by themselves and while it is great to enjoy our beautiful waters, this time of year, the water temperature drops and of course it is dark for longer.”

The Coast Guard and RNLI have shared the following safety advice for swimmers, highlighting the dangers of swimming alone and the importance of being monitored from the shore.