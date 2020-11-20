Gardaí seize suspected counterfeit designer goods in operation in Cork

Gardaí have seized suspected counterfeit designer goods following a search in Cork city yesterday.

As part of an ongoing investigation to target the sale of suspected counterfeit goods via social media, gardaí from Anglesea Street Garda Station executed a search warrant under the Trademarks Act, 1996 at a house in Mahon at around 9am.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized the following goods that are suspected to be counterfeit:

Gucci sunglasses

Gucci belt

Louis Vuitton purse

Louis Vuitton travel bag

Cartier bracelet

Gardaí said that if purchased from a shop these items total value would be in the region of €3,000.

A photo of one of the items seized by gardaí.

They will now liaise with the manufacturers to determine if the goods are counterfeit.

Speaking today, Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin said "There is potential health and safety risk when it comes to certain counterfeit products i.e are they flame retardant? The selling of counterfeit goods can also play a significant part in the funding of organised crime groups who operate throughout the country.

"The sale of counterfeit goods is a serious offence under the criminal law the sale of such spurious product undermines local genuine businesses, affects jobs and livelihoods, and reduces the tax revenue stream for the Government."