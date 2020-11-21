Production company celebrates 21 years of filming life in Cork

CORK production company Frameworks Films is celebrating 21 years since its foundation this month.

It was established in 1999 by filmmakers Eddie Noonan and Emma Bowell. Since then they have worked with a variety of Cork groups and organisations as well as communities in almost every part of Cork city.

Some of their best-known work includes Fords - Memories of the Line, a documentary about the men who worked on the assembly line in Ford’s motor factory in Cork; Our Barracka, a six-part series on one of the oldest streets in Cork; and Blackpool to the Front, a documentary about the men from Blackpool who fought and died in the First World War.

The company is now moving to a new chapter with the establishment of Cork Community Media Hub, a new organisation which will be an amalgamation of the work previously done by Frameworks Films and Cork Community TV and will also include production, training, broadcasting and archiving.

“We now have a treasure trove of films that really reflect the cultural, social and political life of Cork over the past 20 to 30 years” commented Eddie, who has been documenting life in Cork with his camera since the late 1980s, “and our hope is to be able to properly archive all this content so that future generations can access it,” he continued.

The new hub will be officially launched by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh.

To mark its 21 years and to celebrate the launch of the new hub, an online event on Wednesday, November 25 from 2-5pm will take place.

‘Frameworks 2020 – Celebrating Community Content’ will show extracts from various films introduced by the communities who co-produced them.

This will be followed by a panel discussion on the impact of the collaborative process in the arts and the importance of community archiving.

Later that evening at 8pm a YouTube channel will go live where people will also have an opportunity to see some of the films produced by Cork communities over the years.

To be sent the Zoom link for the event email Emma@frameworksfilms.com