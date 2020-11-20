Watch: Family business impresses with heartwarming Christmas ad featuring a Cork legend

Cork family business, The Pavilion Garden Centre, has received an outpouring of support for their heartwarming Christmas advert.

Released yesterday, the minute-long advert packs a punch with its simple but effective story.

The clip shows a little boy, Oran, making his way to deliver his Christmas gift to his granddad.

He presents him with a teddy bear and a Christmas card with the words “hug this until you can hug ME”.

The poignant ad finishes with a happy ending as on Christmas morning we see the excitement Oran feels, tearing open a giant matching teddy bear from granddad, with both of them connecting soon after on an emotional video call.

The ad for the Ballygarvan-based business features Cork legend Frank Twomey, best known for his television appearances on Bosco and Bull Island.

All scenes were shot locally in Douglas and Carrigaline by Cork-based Dog Day Media, who put the advert together.

Commenting on the video, Charlie O’Leary of The Pavilion said the aim of the advert is to "raise awareness of local retail" and to encourage people to shop local over Christmas.

"Shopping locally will help our communities recover and remain vibrant into 2021 and beyond," he said.

Since the advert was released yesterday, it has amassed in the region of 7,000 views on The Pavilion's Facebook page alone.