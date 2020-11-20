Cork-based researchers make global list of the world’s most influential and impactful research

Researchers working with APC Microbiome Ireland, a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centre based in University College Cork (UCC) have made a global list of the top 1% of the world’s most influential scientific researchers.

A total of 13 researchers from the UCC-based research centre were included on the Highly Cited Researchers 2020 list which recognises pioneers in their field whose citation records position them in the very highest strata of research influence and impact.

UCC has the highest number for any Irish university on the list with Harvard University again named the top-performing institution, with 188 researchers making the list.

A total of 6,167 researchers from more than 60 countries were recognised, with the US continuing to dominate.

APC researchers were recognised as global leaders in fields such as food, therapeutics, microbiome and health with this year’s success representing an increase from last year when nine APC researchers made the list.

APC has established itself as a leading global centre in gut microbiota research and is currently working on research projects with many multinational food and nutrition corporations, as well as Irish SMEs, with APC Microbiome being the largest and oldest microbiome research institute in the world.

Vice President for Research and Innovation at UCC, Professor Anita R. Maguire, said: “Ireland has a globally leading scientific community based here in Cork and it is tremendous to see the long standing culture of research excellence in APC.

“It draws effectively on the strengths of an interdisciplinary team of researchers, each competing at the highest level in their own discipline, while also working together collaboratively on challenges which require interdisciplinary perspectives. Sincere congratulations to each of the outstanding PIs.”

APC’s General Manager, Dr Sally Cudmore, said that it is “tremendous” to have 13 APC Microbiome Ireland researchers names on the list.

“APC has created an environment where research excellence can flourish and cross-disciplinary, collaborative research is promoted, illustrated by the number of our team listed in the cross-disciplinary category. This proves that Irish microbiome research is internationally recognised as being world-class,” she said.