81 per cent of children missing family: New research shows impact of pandemic on young people

More than eight in ten young people are missing family, 91 per cent of young people are missing friends, and 61 per cent of children are citing isolation as their biggest issue.

That's according to new results from the fourth tracker survey carried out by The Irish Youth Foundation in partnership with Amárach Research.

The publication of the findings coincides with World Children’s Day, which takes place today.

To mark the event, the Irish Youth Foundation is teaming up with Ireland’s leading voices in sports, music, literature and TV to capture the imagination of the Irish public and inspire action for ‘Generation Pandemic’.

As part of the campaign, a bespoke Instagram Channel @GenerationPandemic will be launched today where a number of Irish personalities will share their childhood photos.

Members of the public are also being invited to post their childhood photos on social media and donate an hour of their pay.

Lucy Masterson, CEO of the Irish Youth Foundation said the pandemic has had a devastating impact on the lives of our most vulnerable children and young people.

“Their critical supports and lifelines have been taken away - from the basics of a safe, warm place to go after school local youth projects, charities and organisations across the country have been wiped out.

“Despite the overwhelming demand for additional supports, fundraising opportunities have virtually disappeared, and government funding alone, cannot meet the need. This week, though we were thrilled to release €500,000 from the Generation Pandemic fund to support these critical charities and organisations, we find ourselves in a terrible situation where we can only meet 6.6 % of a staggering €7.5million in application requests. This is why we are appealing to the public for help. Childhood can’t wait. We must act now”.

The Irish Youth Foundation supports a number of initiatives in Cork including Safe Haven which provides sailing opportunities for young migrants, in particular those living in Direct Provision, Love and Care for People, MyMind.

Key findings from snapshot survey undertaken on November Friday 13th