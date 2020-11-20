Gardaí in Cork step up patrols of public spaces

Gardaí in Cork have stepped-up their patrols of public spaces and say they will be increasing patrols this weekend.

Last night, gardaí undertook mobile and foot patrols around the city to ensure people were complying with Level 5 restrictions.

Garda control room in Anglesea St. keeping a watchful eye over Cork city. Source: Garda Síochána -Cork, Kerry and Limerick - Southern Region facebook.

Sharing details of the patrols on social media, gardaí said there would be an increase of patrols and engagement, “particularly in relation to large groups gathering in open spaces.”

Yesterday, An Garda Síochána announced that it would be increasing compliance checks and engagement with communities around the country on the use of public spaces in support of Level 5 under the Framework for Living with Covid-19 over the next two weeks.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "While it has been disappointing at times to witness some activities by small numbers of individuals and groups I am encouraged by the overwhelming support and compliance being demonstrated right throughout our communities supporting Covid-19 Public Health guidelines.

An Garda Síochána said it will focus its activities this weekend “on these activities which are causing concern to the majority in our society.” Mr Twomey added: "It is more important than ever, for the next 2 weeks of level 5, that we all continue to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the public health advice.”

It comes as latest figures show that since the end of last month (October 30th) there have been an additional: