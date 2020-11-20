New data shows drop in Covid-19 cases in almost all local areas in Cork; Slight increase recorded in Midleton

The volume of Covid-19 cases being reported has dropped significantly across most local electoral areas (LEAs) in Cork, according to new data showing the 14-day case numbers and incidence rates of the virus.

The weekly figures, available from the Covid-19 Data Hub, showcase information at a LEA level across Ireland from November 3 to November 16.

It shows that the 14-day volume of confirmed cases reported has dropped in almost all LEAs in Cork when compared with last week when data was reported for the period from October 27 and November 9.

In the Cork City North East LEA, the number of cases reported in the 14 days up to November 16 dropped significantly on the previous week, 77 to 41 while the incidence rate per 100,000 population went from 182.6 to 97.2.

The Cork City South East LEA also saw a considerable drop in cases reported over a two-week period from 78 cases to 35 while the 14-day incidence rate dropped from 182.3 to 81.8.

There was also a reduction in the number of cases reported in the Cork South Central LEA from 88 cases last week to 42 this week and the rate declined from 227.6 to 108.6.

The Cork City South West LEA reported 65 cases this week, down from 108 cases last week, with the incidence rate dropping from 229.5 to 138.2.

Finally in the city, in the Cork City North West LEA, 40 cases were reported, down from 100 last week and the incidence rate went from 248.8 to 99.5.

Most commuter towns also saw rates decline substantially.

The Mallow LEA went from reporting 40 cases last week to 29 cases this week with the incidence rate per 100,000 people dropping from 137.2 to 99.5.

The Fermoy LEA saw cases drop from 29 to 18 and the incidence rate declined from 79.7 to 49.4.

Cobh LEA cases went from 48 to 18 and the rate went from 140.7 to 52.8 while Carrigaline LEA cases declined from 66 to 60 with the 14-day incidence rate increasing from 151.5 to 170.7.

Meanwhile, Midleton LEA also saw an increase in the incidence rate from 61.6 to 66 with cases increasing from 28 to 30.

In the Bandon/Kinsale LEA, the downward trend continued as cases went from 37 to 11 and the incidence rate went from 99.3 to 29.5.

In the Skibbereen/West Cork LEA cases declined from 48 last week to 17 this week and the incidence rate dropped from 158.5 to 56.1.

The Bantry/West Cork LEA saw decline in cases from 24 to 5 with a 14-day incidence rate of 22.3.

Macroom had 26 cases in the last 14-day cycle with the incidence rate dropping from 135.7 to 70.6.

Kanturk saw cases decline from 45 to 24 this week and the incidence rate dropping from 180.5 to 96.3.