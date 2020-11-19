Covid-19 latest: Four deaths and 429 new cases, including 44 in Cork

A total of 429 new cases of Covid-19 and a further four deaths have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

There has been a total of 2,010 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 69,473 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 194 are male and 234 are female.

69% are under the age of 45 and the median age is 34 years.

A total of 44 new cases have been confirmed in Cork.

Cork’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population from November 5 to November 18 is 80.9 with a total of 439 cases confirmed in the 14 days over the same period.

Of the remainder of today’s cases, 173 were in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 22 in Louth, 21 in Kildare and the remaining 143 cases are spread across the remaining 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 290 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There has been 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said; “In our objective to use a six-week period to drive down COVID-19 infection in the community, our progress has stalled in the last week.

“We now have two weeks to get back on track. Drive down the disease by limiting the number of daily contacts you have. Work from home, stay at home and follow public health advice to get us to a reproduction number below 0.5 by December 1.” Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn, said that deaths associated with Covid-19 have increased by 18% in the European region over the past fortnight with Europe registering over 29,000 new deaths last week alone.

“That is one person dying every 17 seconds. We have made significant progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the disease and its risks have not changed.

“Please continue in your efforts to follow public health advice, limit the transmission of Covid-19 in Ireland and protect those who are most vulnerable in our families and across our communities,” he said.

Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan, said that case numbers have now stopped declining and as a consequence the reproduction number has increased to an estimated 0.7- 0.9.

“The data strongly suggests that a small, recent increase in the level of social contacts has led to the increase in reproduction number we see now. A small additional effort to reduce our contacts will make a big difference to reduce disease incidence before December 1,” he said.