Fermoy community to come together virtually for Christmas event

The Fermoy community will come together virtually tomorrow evening for the annual switching on of the Christmas lights.

Due to the current restrictions, there will be no official public event to mark the switching on of the town's Christmas lights, however, innovative locals have devised a clever way not to let the occasion go unmarked.

"Because of Covid, we can’t have the annual turning on of the lights ceremony where it was a public event and so we’re doing a virtual turning on.

"We’ve got the help of the Fermoy Musical Society and we’ve produced a nice video of a story of a little girl helping Santy to put on the lights," explained local man Donal O'Lochlainn who filmed the video.

"The music is all performed by the Fermoy Musical Society.

"We have three actors from the society who are playing parts in the video too.

"It’s shot all over town. It should be a nice little piece," he continued.

The festive video shot and edited by Mr O'Lochlainn was directed by Colette Daly and Mikey Dunne of the Fermoy Musical Society.

Filming is to wrap this evening and the finished product will be shown at 7pm tomorrow on the Fermoy Christmas Lights Facebook page.

"The whole thing is being organised by a committee here in town – the Fermoy Christmas Lights Committee.

"That’s headed up by Noel McCarthy," Mr O'Lochlainn explained.

The two main sponsors of the Christmas lights in Fermoy this year are Cork County Council and Synergy Credit Union Cork.

A fundraising campaign on iFundraise was also launched to help cover the costs of the lights.

"Despite the challenges we face this year, the committee was determined to light up our town this Christmas better than ever and we want to thank you most sincerely for all the contributions you have made to our Christmas lights appeal fund - we got a great community response," Chairperson of the Fermoy Christmas Lights Committee councillor Noel McCarthy commented in a video posted on the Facebook page.

The committee is still welcoming donations