New Lidl store to create additional jobs in Cork town

A new Lidl store in Kanturk is set to create 10 new jobs in the locality after opening its doors on Banteer Road today.

A decision was made by Lidl to build a new store on the site on Banteer Road where it has traded since 2008.

Lidl Store Manager Andrius Vasiliauskas pictured donating Û500 to Sr Helen of Mercy House.

The store was officially opened today by Cork hurler Anthony Nash who said he was “delighted” to open the store in his hometown of Kanturk.

“There has been a lot of excitement in the area ahead of the opening and the timing is perfect, just in time for us to begin our Christmas shopping,” he said.

Lidl Kanturk also welcomed representatives from the Cope Foundation and Mercy House Kanturk to accept a donation of €500 each to support the ongoing work they do, as part of its A Better Tomorrow corporate social responsibility programme.

New Lidl store in Kanturk, Co. Cork.

Lidl Kanturk Store Manager, Andrius Vasiliauskas, said the investment in the new store was “welcomed warmly by the community” with many excited customers eagerly enquiring about the new building over the past few months.

“On behalf of the team I want to thank our loyal customers for their patience during the construction works – I know they will agree that it was worth it. One thing that has not changed though is that customers are guaranteed the same great Lidl value.

“The combination of our selected product range, at unbeatable prices, along with our weekly promotional offerings continues to proudly serve the locality. We are thrilled to be able to give our loyal customers in Kanturk this amazing new shopping experience and look forward to even more success in the coming years,” he said.