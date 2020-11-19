Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 15:20

Cork's newest hotel to open before Christmas

Cork's newest hotel to open before Christmas

View skywards from beneath The Dean Hotel.

Roisin Burke

Cork’s newest Hotel, The Dean on Horgan’s Quay, is opening on December 10, it has been announced.

The boutique hotel prides itself on being unconventional and describes itself as a “design focused stay with cool and comfortable rooms filled with stuff to make you smile.” 

To celebrate the launch, The Dean is running a number of offers, including money vouchers for guests and bubbly for the first 200 to book in.
To celebrate the launch, The Dean is running a number of offers, including money vouchers for guests and bubbly for the first 200 to book in.

The news was announced by Head of Sales Colette Walsh who tweeted: “Good things happen for those who wait… After a surreal, challenging and admittedly difficult year, I am super excited that in the last month of 2020 Cork will have a brand new design led hotel to welcome guests.” 

The Dean brand also has a hotel on Harcourt Street, Dublin and Prospect Hill, Galway. It first opened its doors in Dublin in 2014.
The Dean brand also has a hotel on Harcourt Street, Dublin and Prospect Hill, Galway. It first opened its doors in Dublin in 2014.

To celebrate the launch, The Dean is running a number of offers, including money vouchers for guests and bubbly for the first 200 to book in.

The new hotel is said to bring over 100 jobs to Cork's city centre.

The seven-storey hotel was designed by Irish firm Wilson Architecture and makes up part of the new Horgans Quay development, with views looking out to the River Lee.
The seven-storey hotel was designed by Irish firm Wilson Architecture and makes up part of the new Horgans Quay development, with views looking out to the River Lee.

The Dean brand also has a hotel on Harcourt Street, Dublin and Prospect Hill, Galway. It first opened its doors in Dublin in 2014.

The seven-storey hotel was designed by Irish firm Wilson Architecture and makes up part of the new Horgans Quay development, with views looking out to the River Lee.

With panoramic views of the city and a rooftop bar, The Dean hopes to provide the perfect location for those looking to explore Cork City.

The news was announced by Head of Sales Colette Walsh
The news was announced by Head of Sales Colette Walsh

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Intruder threatened man he would stab him in the neck if cash wasn't handed over
Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced
the deancork businesscork city centre
Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest