Cork's newest hotel to open before Christmas

Cork’s newest Hotel, The Dean on Horgan’s Quay, is opening on December 10, it has been announced.

The boutique hotel prides itself on being unconventional and describes itself as a “design focused stay with cool and comfortable rooms filled with stuff to make you smile.”

To celebrate the launch, The Dean is running a number of offers, including money vouchers for guests and bubbly for the first 200 to book in.

The news was announced by Head of Sales Colette Walsh who tweeted: “Good things happen for those who wait… After a surreal, challenging and admittedly difficult year, I am super excited that in the last month of 2020 Cork will have a brand new design led hotel to welcome guests.”

The Dean brand also has a hotel on Harcourt Street, Dublin and Prospect Hill, Galway. It first opened its doors in Dublin in 2014.

The new hotel is said to bring over 100 jobs to Cork's city centre.

The seven-storey hotel was designed by Irish firm Wilson Architecture and makes up part of the new Horgans Quay development, with views looking out to the River Lee.

With panoramic views of the city and a rooftop bar, The Dean hopes to provide the perfect location for those looking to explore Cork City.