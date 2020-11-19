Local councillor welcomes 35 new social housing units for Douglas in former ghost estate

A CORK City Councillor has said she is “delighted” that 35 new social housing units in the Douglas area will be made available.

Social housing applicants will be able to view these homes via the council's Choice Based Letting scheme, an online system that allows approved applicants to express interest in renting a suitable property in their preferred area when a council house becomes available.

The 35 homes at Clarendon Brook on the Old Carrigaline Road, near Ardarrig, in Douglas, comprise of 10 two-bed houses and 25 three-bed duplex units.

Speaking to The Echo Fine Gael councillor Deirdre Forde said the site had been idle for a long time.

“This is going back to the start of the recession.

“The site for these houses was closed unfortunately and a lot of councillors, including myself, kept after that derelict site at Cork County Council,” she said.

The 35 houses acquired by Cork City Council at the former ghost estate are now “ready to walk into” said Ms Forde, who added that the units are much needed.

“There’s a waiting list on Cork City Council for the Douglas area of 10 years.

“It’s second only, as I understand, to Ballyphehane which has an even longer waiting list.

“We do need housing in the Douglas area and we need a mix of housing, social and affordable – a mix really for people who might downsize as well,” she said.

“Cork City Council is on target to deliver their housing target for the last three years, so I think that’s good news and this is more of it and we’ll expect more as we go on.

“As I say, the preference is to have a mix everywhere,” Ms Forde continued.