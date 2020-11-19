Watch: Crosshaven to host virtual Christmas Tree Lighting event

The Crosshaven community are switching up their annual Christmas tree lighting event this year, with Santa set to light up the village virtually.

In a video message to the children of Crosshaven, Santa asked families to stay at home this year for the switching on of the lights in the village but assured that they can still enjoy the magic of the event.

Traditionally, the lighting of Crosshaven’s 20 Christmas trees is a festive treat for people in the local community and elsewhere, with many travelling to the village for the Christmas Fayre.

With Covid-19 restricting the annual launch of the Christmas in Crosshaven, the event will be live-streamed online this year, ensuring that some festive magic can still be delivered.

With the help of Ted Murphy Photography and One Vision Multimedia, the Crosshaven Development Committee are moving the event online to ensure that children can still watch Santa switch on the Christmas tree lights.

The Crosshaven Development Committee has also said that children may have the chance to spot Santa as he is expected to make his way around the village in his convertible.

Councillor Audrey Buckley said that despite restrictions, the local community can still look forward to the event, which is an important part of Crosshaven’s Christmas celebrations.

“It’s all about coming together as a community and It’s a nice thing to look forward to and excitement for the kids,” she said.

Children can tune in to watch Santa switch on the lights at 6 pm on Sunday 22 November. The entire event will be live-streamed on the Crosshaven Noticeboard and is open to anyone looking for some festive cheer.