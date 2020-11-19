Cork City Council to appoint a dedicated trees officer 

CORK City Council is set to appoint a dedicated Trees Officer in a bid to "protect and build a green city".

The Green Party proposal was approved at Cork City Council's budget meeting on Monday.

In a statement, Cork city Green Party councillors said the appointment of a dedicated Trees Officer will "build the capacity of the council to protect and build a green city".

"The vision for the Trees Officer is very much someone who is 'wellies on the ground'.

"Someone who is engaging with local communities and who can spread knowledge and best practice across the city.

"Cork has been very envious of the Dublin Trees Strategy.

"Dublin already has a Trees Officer and they're able to drive forward a trees policy," the councillors said.

The position will be created in an effort to look after the city's trees and advise on the planting of appropriate trees in the city, which Green Party city councillors say "can avoid a lot of problems residents make about trees before they ever happen".

"The overall benefit of doing things right is about keeping the benefit of having trees and biodiversity at the heart of the city.

"The first act of this Council in 2019 was to declare a climate and biodiversity emergency in the city.

"The climate emergency is being addressed through the Climate Action Committee, with a remit across the whole of the city's operations. The biodiversity crisis involved the preparing of a trees and biodiversity policy for the city.

"There has been work on that, some very impressive, but it has been hampered too by there being no dedicated trees or biodiversity officer to drive it forward on the ground," the Green Party councillors added.

Speaking to the Opinion Line with PJ Coogan on 96fm on Wednesday, Dr Eoin Lettice, a plant scientist at the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Science (BEES) and the Environmental Research Institute (ERI) at University College Cork welcomed the news.

"This is a good news story I think for people who live in Cork, who work in Cork, people who want to visit Cork because trees make the place a more livable, friendly and sustainable city."

"Hopefully, bottom line, the result of a Trees Officer in Cork City Council is that we should have more trees planted in Cork - that would be a positive," he continued.

It is expected that the Trees Officer post will be advertised early in the new year.