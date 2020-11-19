Emergency services respond to collision on Crosshaven Road

Emergency services have responded to a road traffic collision on Crosshaven Road (R612) this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted at 12.52pm of an RTC involving two cars and three people.

Two fire units responded and attended the scene of the accident which took place near Drake's Pool.

Both Crosshaven and Carrigaline units have since returned from the scene and An Garda Síochána were also in attendance.

Gardaí have confirmed to The Echo that all passengers of the two vehicles involved, one person in their 90s and two persons in their 80s, were found to have no injuries.

The road was not closed but Bus Éireann’s 220 and 220X services were diverted via French Furze for a time following the incident.

Normal routes have now resumed.