Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 14:19

Emergency services respond to collision on Crosshaven Road

Emergency services respond to collision on Crosshaven Road

File image of garda. Picture Dan Linehan.

Breda Graham

Emergency services have responded to a road traffic collision on Crosshaven Road (R612) this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted at 12.52pm of an RTC involving two cars and three people.

Two fire units responded and attended the scene of the accident which took place near Drake's Pool.

Both Crosshaven and Carrigaline units have since returned from the scene and An Garda Síochána were also in attendance.

Gardaí have confirmed to The Echo that all passengers of the two vehicles involved, one person in their 90s and two persons in their 80s, were found to have no injuries.

The road was not closed but Bus Éireann’s 220 and 220X services were diverted via French Furze for a time following the incident.

Normal routes have now resumed.

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest