Cork town and village get top travel mag nod

BALTIMORE village and Kinsale town have gotten a prestigious nod of approval this week as they were both featured in the world’s leading travel magazine.

The county Cork locations featured in the ‘12 Most Beautiful Villages and Small Towns in Ireland’ list as selected by Conde Nast Traveller.

The Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the news. “Conde Nast is hugely influential in the tourism market, especially in the US, and this prestigious recognition of our two beautiful harbour villages, Baltimore and Kinsale will undoubtedly mean a boost in visitor numbers once we can travel safely again. It’s not only fantastic news for the villages but for the entire county.” On Conde Nast Traveller’s prettiest destinations list, Kinsale is noted for its colour, cobblestones, cuisine, crafts and 19th century architecture along with its location as the trailhead for the Wild Atlantic Way while Baltimore is praised for its Victorian cottages, bustling shorefront, archaeology, seafood and marine activities.

Kinsale which has a population of under 6,000 is a popular tourist location among Corkonians as well as further afield and Baltimore, which has a population of under 350 is the main ferry port to Sherkin Island and Cape Clear Island which are notable sights.

Joining Kinsale and Baltimore to feature on the Top 12 list were the Galway village of Roundstone, Inistioge in Co. Kilkenny, Doolin, Co. Clare, Adare, Co Limerick, Dalkey, Co. Dublin, Dingle, Co. Kerry, Cashel, Co Tipperary, Dunmore East in Co Waterford, Westport in Co. Mayo and Birr Co. Offaly.

“When regular travel resumes, we are all looking forward to enjoying the many wonderful towns and villages in our County and further afield. In the meantime, I encourage everyone to help ensure the vibrancy of our towns by supporting the businesses on our doorstep and shopping local this festive season.” Mayor Linehan Foley added.