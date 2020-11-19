Gardaí in Cork renew appeal for information on collision, schoolboy to be laid to rest tomorrow

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information regarding a fatal road traffic collision in Cork city on Tuesday.

Thirteen-year-old Jimmy Horgan, from Blackrock, died after he was hit by a truck on Sheares St at about 3.30pm, shortly after finishing school.

The teenager was a first-year student at Presentation Brothers College.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 3:15 – 3:45pm to make this footage available to them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 452 2000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” a spokesperson said.

Jimmy’s funeral Mass will take place tomorrow at 12pm, and will be live-streamed online.

He is survived by his parents Ernest and Rachel, and his siblings Rosie, Tilly, Lola, and Rex.

Presentation Brothers College paid tribute to the teenager yesterday.

“During his time with us, he endeared himself to both classmates and staff alike,” the school said in a statement.

“He will be greatly missed by us all. This is a terrible tragedy for the family, our school, and our community. We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with Jimmy’s family and friends.” Jimmy played for Avondale United Football Club, who have cancelled all training sessions this week as a mark of respect. Club chairman Dave Madden said all involved with the club are devastated.

“Our thoughts go out to Jimmy’s family,” he said. “It is just such a shocking and terrible event to happen. It is awful for his family, his school mates and his U14 team-mates with Avondale. Everyone is numb and in shock.” Jimmy’s coach at U14 level, Fabrice Fortune, said he was “a kind and lovely boy”.

Fianna Fáil councillor Terry Shannon said the local community were devastated.

“The Horgans would be well known in Cork business for generations,” he said.

“It is awful. It is so sad and it is also so tough on his siblings. No words can do justice to what they are going through. Everyone is thinking of them, and I hope they can draw comfort from that.”