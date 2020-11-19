Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 13:34

Department recommends cull of farmed mink

Department recommends cull of farmed mink

The Department of Health has recommended a cull of farmed mink in Ireland to minimise or eliminate any risks arising as a result of Covid-19.

The Department of Health has recommended a cull of farmed mink in Ireland to minimise or eliminate any risks arising as a result of Covid-19.

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said it has been working closely with the public health authorities as well as with the operators of mink farms in Ireland to address any potential risks arising as a result of Covid-19.

“Mink farmers continue to operate in full compliance with all legislative and animal welfare requirements and have co-operated fully with these efforts. Testing of the mink herd in Ireland detected no positive results to Covid-19 to date,” it said.

The statement said that the “Department of Health has indicated that the continued farming of mink represents an ongoing risk of additional mink-adapted SARS-CoV-2 variants emerging and, therefore, it has recommended that farmed mink in Ireland should be culled to minimise or eliminate this risk."

The Department of Agriculture said it continuing to engage with the mink farmers to consider the next steps.

