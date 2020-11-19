Gardaí to increase patrols of public spaces

Gardaí are to increase their patrols of public spaces during the last two weeks of the Level 5 restrictions.

This afternoon An Garda Síochána said it would be increasing compliance checks and engagement with communities on the use of public spaces in support of Level 5 under the Framework for Living with Covid-19.

Gardaí said they will increase patrols and engagement particularly in relation to gathering in large groups in open spaces and that this will see increased Garda activity on foot, mountain bikes and vehicle patrols in identified public spaces.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "While it has been disappointing at times to witness some activities by small numbers of individuals and groups I am encouraged by the overwhelming support and compliance being demonstrated right throughout our communities supporting Covid-19 Public Health guidelines.

An Garda Síochána said it will focus its activities this weekend “on these activities which are causing concern to the majority in our society.”

Mr Twomey added: "It is more important than ever, for the next 2 weeks of level 5, that we all continue to work together to reduce the spread of Covid-19 by adhering to the public health advice.”

It comes as latest figures show that since the end of last month (October 30th) there have been an additional: