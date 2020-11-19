Landmark Cork theatre at risk of closing permanently

A landmark theatre in Cork city has launched a fundraising campaign in a bid to avoid closing permanently.

Cork Arts Theatre, fondly known as the 'CAT Club', has warned that they are in serious financial difficulty due to the impacts of Covid-19.

"We are about a half a year away from having to close Cork Arts Theatre doors for good and that is not okay.

"We rent the venue to both community and professional companies.

"We have a building that we have a mortgage on and that has to be paid every month along with building expenses... and no ongoing funding," the theatre wrote on the recently established GoFundMe page.

Cork Arts Theatre on Carroll's Quay was established in 1976 as a club "by and for the arts community in Cork".

It does not receive any ongoing funding.

"The theatre does not get ongoing funding and is dependent on rental income, with that said we are the most affordable in the city.

"Like all arts organisations Covid has hit us very hard but unlike most venues [we] get no ongoing funding from Arts Council.

"The Cork Arts Theatre has been the venue that many have begun their love of acting journey.

"The venue does not belong to any one person but rather is held in trust for the Arts community in Cork city and county," the theatre's statement continued.

The GoFundMe page aims to raise €20,000 for the theatre in a bid to better secure its future.

The theatre has said it is aiming to ensure that the venue "remains accessible to as many creative groups and individuals as possible".

As part of the fundraising campaign, Cork Arts Theatre has devised a package to help create a memorable Christmas for children.

For €20, with an additional €5 for post and packaging, the theatre will send a personalised message on video for your child from Santa sent on a USB stick along with a certificate of being on Santa's nice list.

For further information visit the GoFundMe Page