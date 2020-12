Gardaí have arrested two people in relation to a fire that occurred in Bandon on October 31, 2020.

The arrests were made on the 13th and 18th of November, 2020.

Both males were detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have since been released.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí in Bandon wish to thank those who have come forward with information in relation to this investigation.