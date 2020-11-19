Man arrested in Kerry in relation to van stolen in Cork city 

GARDAÍ have arrested a man in relation to the theft of a van in Co. Cork.

At around 6am yesterday Gardaí were made aware that a van had been stolen at Victoria Cross whilst the owner was in a shop.

At around 7am, Millstreet Gardai saw the van on the N72 and signalled the driver to stop, but he failed to do so.

Gardaí followed the van from a safe distance which eventually stopped at Shinnagh, Rathmore.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested and detained at Killarney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Listowel District Court today.