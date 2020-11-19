Warning over winter pests: Cork accounted for 15% of rodent callouts to pest control provider last month  

Residents and business owners in Cork are being urged to be alert to threats from pests during the winter period.

Pest control provider, Rentokil said they witnessed a 37 per cent increase in callouts for rodents and a 26 per cent increase in total callouts for pest insects in October, when compared to the previous month.

While Dublin accounted for the highest number of rodent callouts and insect callouts in last month, Cork accounted for the second highest number of rodent callouts (15%) and insect callouts (12%).

Rentokil said that they believe that premises lying vacant as a result of the Level 5 restrictions will be particularly vulnerable to pests who may enter them in search of food and shelter. Vacant buildings will offer pests a warm, sheltered environment where they will be undisturbed by human activity and predators.

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant with Rentokil said: “As the temperature continues to drop during the winter period, many pests will begin to move indoors in search of food and shelter. This year is exceptional given that many business premises are lying vacant as a result of Covid-19 restrictions. We would advise home and business owners to practice some simple steps which will help to protects their premises from pest activity”.