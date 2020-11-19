Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 10:41

Warning over winter pests: Cork accounted for 15% of rodent callouts to pest control provider last month  

Warning over winter pests: Cork accounted for 15% of rodent callouts to pest control provider last month  

While Dublin accounted for the highest number of rodent callouts and insect callouts in last month, Cork accounted for the second highest number of rodent callouts (15%) and insect callouts (12%).

Residents and business owners in Cork are being urged to be alert to threats from pests during the winter period.

Pest control provider, Rentokil said they witnessed a 37 per cent increase in callouts for rodents and a 26 per cent increase in total callouts for pest insects in October, when compared to the previous month.

While Dublin accounted for the highest number of rodent callouts and insect callouts in last month, Cork accounted for the second highest number of rodent callouts (15%) and insect callouts (12%).

Rentokil said that they believe that premises lying vacant as a result of the Level 5 restrictions will be particularly vulnerable to pests who may enter them in search of food and shelter. Vacant buildings will offer pests a warm, sheltered environment where they will be undisturbed by human activity and predators.

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant with Rentokil said: “As the temperature continues to drop during the winter period, many pests will begin to move indoors in search of food and shelter. This year is exceptional given that many business premises are lying vacant as a result of Covid-19 restrictions. We would advise home and business owners to practice some simple steps which will help to protects their premises from pest activity”.

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest