Cork Opera House announces virtual panto experience

ONE of Cork's most iconic panto characters has made the transition from stage to screen for a trip down memory lane with a difference.

Nanny Nellie’s Panto Telly- the newest addition to Cork Opera House's festive line-up-is set to restore the festive cheer for kids disappointed at missing this year's pantomine.

Running from December 22 to December 31, Nanny Nellie’s brand new online show will take a nostalgic look back at the Cork Opera House with the help of video footage from the last five years.

The announcement comes after families across the city and county called for a virtual offering of the much-loved Panto this Christmas.

Cork Opera House CEO Eibhlín Gleeson hopes the online show can now reach a wider audience than ever before.

“Since announcing our online programme, we have been inundated with requests from our loyal and valued patrons, asking us to present Panto in an online form. With this new and re-imagined show, we have answered that call. Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without the magic of Panto and I have no doubt that Nanny will bring some much-needed joy to families wherever they may be this festive season.”

Pantomine director, Trevor Ryan said the show will feature some new gags along with hilarious bloopers.

“The Cork Opera House Panto is an integral part of Christmas in Cork and we're so happy that the Opera House have made it possible for us to present a show filled with panto highlights from the past few years. Nanny Nellie will regale our viewers with the stories behind some of her favourite scenes (and bloopers), while sharing a few new gags along the way.”

As well as co-writing the script with Trevor Ryan, Frank Mackey will be reprising his role as the fabulous Nanny Nellie.

Tickets go on sale exclusively via Dice FM on today at 10am.