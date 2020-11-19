‘A kind and lovely boy’: Community in shock following death of Cork schoolboy in road collision 

The Cork schoolboy who died after he was hit by a truck in the city on Tuesday afternoon has been described as “a kind and lovely boy”.

Jimmy Horgan, 13, from Blackrock was a first-year student in Presentation Brothers College. He was hit by a truck on Sheares St at about 3.30pm, shortly after finishing school.

He was rushed to the Mercy University Hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later. The truck driver was not injured in the incident but was badly shaken and treated at the scene for shock.

Jimmy’s funeral Mass will take place tomorrow at 12pm, and will be live-streamed online. He is survived by his parents Ernest and Rachel, and his siblings Rosie, Tilly, Lola, and Rex.

Presentation Brothers College paid tribute to the teenager yesterday.

“During his time with us, he endeared himself to both classmates and staff alike,” the school said in a statement.

“He will be greatly missed by us all. This is a terrible tragedy for the family, our school, and our community. We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with Jimmy’s family and friends.”

Jimmy played for Avondale United Football Club, who have cancelled all training sessions this week as a mark of respect. Club chairman Dave Madden said all involved with the club are devastated.

“Our thoughts go out to Jimmy’s family,” he said. “It is just such a shocking and terrible event to happen. It is awful for his family, his school mates and his U14 team-mates with Avondale. Everyone is numb and in shock.”

Jimmy’s coach at U14 level, Fabrice Fortune, said he was “a kind and lovely boy”.

Fianna Fáil councillor Terry Shannon said the local community were devastated.

“The Horgans would be well known in Cork business for generations,” he said.

“It is awful. It is so sad and it is also so tough on his siblings. No words can do justice to what they are going through. Everyone is thinking of them, and I hope they can draw comfort from that.”

A full investigation into the accident is under way. Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward. Anyone with any information can contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021-4522000.