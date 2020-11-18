Boxer who represented Ireland stole €5k from boot of car parked outside Cork pub 

AN underage boxer who has represented Ireland got a one-year suspended jail term for stealing €5,000 in cash from the boot of a car parked outside the Bull McCabe’s pub in Cork.

Michael McDonald of 18 The Mall, Ongar Road, Clonee, Dublin, returned to Cork Circuit Criminal Court but this time he brought the €5,000 in compensation for the theft.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “This was an opportunistic theft. There was no physical contact. It was an opportunistic stealing of the money and it has now been repaid in full.

“He has no previous convictions and he has not come to attention since,” Judge Ó Donnabháin added.

Prosecution barrister, Donal McCarthy, said the owner of both the car and the money had died in the past few days.

Mr McCarthy said that the State would arrange for the €5,000 to be paid to man’s estate.

Mr McCarthy said the death of the injured party could have created a difficulty for the prosecution if the accused had not maintained his plea of guilty.

However, the defendant maintained his guilty plea.

Detective Garda Pat Connery testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the money was stolen just before Christmas three years ago.

Det Garda Connery said that the young man was a very accomplished sportsman and boxed underage for Ireland.

Shortly before lunchtime on December 20, 2017, the injured party in the case went to the AIB bank on Douglas Road, Cork, where he made a withdrawal of €5,000 in cash. The man then drove to the Bull McCabe’s pub at Ballycurreen, near Cork Aiport. He parked his car and went into the pub. The €5,000 was left in the car.

Michael McDonald stole the cash from the car when it was unattended.

Defence barrister Joseph Mulrean had applied for an adjournment of sentencing until today so that the compensation could be raised in full.

Judge Ó Donnabháin had warned earlier this year: “If he wants to stay out of jail he has to make full repayment.”