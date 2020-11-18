Christmas Countdown begins as Cork Lights Up for Christmas

Christmas has officially kick-started in Cork with the switching on of the city's Christmas lights.

As a result of Covid-19 restrictions, the traditional event for the switching-on of the Christmas lights that attracts thousands to the city could not take place this year.

However, despite Level 5 restrictions, Christmas is now in full swing in Cork as Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh light up the city this evening.

Aidan Russell, St Lukes watched as Cork City Light Up for Christmas.

As the countdown to Christmas officially begins, the streets of Cork have been transformed into a festive wonderland with over 6.8km of lights glistening throughout the city for Christmas this year.

In addition to the spectacular lights draped across the city, window installations will be bringing some of the most popular Panto titles to life.

The official switching on of the lights will mark the beginning of the city’s seasonal celebrations.

Speaking on the event which marked the official launch of Cork’s Christmas, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh said that festive cheer is especially important at the moment.

“I am thrilled to see Cork Light Up for Christmas. This year has been a very difficult and challenging year for everybody.

“We hope that the Christmas lights in Cork will bring some festive cheer into people’s lives which is much needed this year.”