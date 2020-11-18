Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 18:37

Covid-19 milestone: CMO calls for everyone to work together as deaths in Ireland exceed 2000 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland to 2006. 

“Today we sadly report over 2,000 deaths associated with COVID-19 to date in this country," Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said. 
"This pandemic has impacted, directly and indirectly, on families and communities all across Ireland.

“It is important that we continue to work together if we are to suppress this virus and protect as many people as possible. For the next two weeks, work from home, stay at home and follow public health advice.”

The HPSC has been notified of 379 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 27 in Cork. 

 There is now a total of 69,058 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of 2pm today 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today

- 174 are men / 203 are women 

- 64% are under 45 years of age 

- The median age is 36 years old 

- 116 of the cases were in Dublin, 38 in Donegal, 30 in Meath, 27 in Cork, 22 in Limerick, 22 in Louth, and the remaining 124 cases are spread across all other counties.

