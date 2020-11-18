Jimmy ‘endeared himself' to all: Tributes paid to Cork schoolboy who died after being hit by truck

The Cork student who was tragically killed after he was hit by a truck on Sheares Street on Tuesday afternoon has been named as 13-year-old Jimmy Horgan.

The Blackrock teenager was a first-year student in the Presentation Brothers College.

The boy was hit by a truck on Sheares Street at around 3.30pm, shortly after finishing school.

He was rushed to the Mercy University Hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a statement, Presentation Brothers College paid tribute to the popularity of Jimmy who ‘endeared himself 'to all during his short time in secondary school.

“We learned last evening of the death of one of our students, Jimmy Horgan who was in first year. During his time with us, he endeared himself to both classmates and staff alike. He will be greatly missed by us all. This is a terrible tragedy for the family, our school, and our community. We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with Jimmy’s family and friends.”

The school said that they implemented their Critical Incident Management Plan and they have been supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist their students at this sad time.

“We have been in contact with his parents and we all understand their need for privacy at this difficult time. Offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated. Our school has implemented the Critical Incident Management Plan. Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) have been supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist our students at this time. The teachers have been helping students deal with this tragic event. The school is supporting parents and offering advice and guidance. We would ask you to respect our privacy at this time.”

Jimmy is survived by his parents Ernest and Rachel and he was one of five siblings which include Rosie, Tilly, Lola, and Rex.

Jimmy’s funeral mass will take place on Friday and it will be live streamed.

A full investigation is currently underway in relation to the fatal accident.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward if they have any information or if they were in the vicinity at that time.

If they have any information, they can contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021-4522000.