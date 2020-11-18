Final call for applications for the retained firefighting service at Ballincollig

Cork City Council has issued a final call to recruit retained firefighters at its Ballincollig fire station.

The retained fire service employs people in the locality to quickly respond to emergency incidents in their surrounding area.

These roles are suited to people who live and work within the catchment area of Ballincollig fire station or who are looking to move there.

Applicants for the retained service must be able to respond to calls within a designated time by living and working within 3km of the fire station, be aged between 18 and 55 and be able to successfully complete a series of fitness and suitability assessments.

Full training will be given to the successful candidates and the roles are remunerated.

This recruitment drive is part of Cork City Fire Brigade’s #BeTheDifference initiative, which seeks to recruit those committed to giving back to their community.

"Ballincollig is an area of rapid growth, and we are committed to ensuring the best possible service to meet the needs of that growing community.

"Our retained firefighters benefit from extensive training," commented John Ryan, Chief Fire Officer for Cork City Fire Brigade.

"There are people who live and work in Ballincollig who are perfectly suited to a role of this nature.

"Likewise, the circumstances of others may have changed, and they may be looking for a new challenge.

"Either way, there are people in Ballincollig who can 'Be the Difference' with Cork City Fire Brigade, and we invite them to apply for these roles," he continued.

Full details on the role, the qualifying criteria and how to apply can be found at www.corkcity.ie/recruitment

The closing date for application is November 20.