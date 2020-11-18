Gardaí continuing appeal for witnesses after Cork schoolboy dies after being hit by truck 

Gardaí are continuing their appeal for witnesses after a teenage boy died after he was hit by a truck in Cork city centre yesterday afternoon.

The teenager was just after finishing his school day when he was hit by a truck on Sheares Street at around 3.30pm.

He was rushed to the Mercy University Hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin has appealed for witnesses to come forward if they have any information.

“It is absolutely dreadful. We would be making an appeal for witnesses to come forward. In particular, anybody who was in that area along the Mardyke or Sheares Street in a car or as a pedestrian. If they have any information at all, we would be asking them to contact us at Anglesea Garda Station on 021-4522000. A full investigation is taking place. We have a forensic collision investigator who will assist in the investigation and we will also appoint a family liaison officer.”

Cork City Councillor Des Cahill expressed his shock at the tragic news which has brought much sadness to the city. “It is very tragic. It is really horrendous news. We are all shocked and saddened. Words fail everyone. Our thoughts are with his family. The whole community will rally behind the family,” the Fine Gael Cllr added.