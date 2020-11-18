More than 40 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospital

More patients are waiting for beds at Cork University Hospital’s emergency department (ED) this morning than any other ED in the country.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) Trolley Watch, 44 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the ED this morning.

Elsewhere in Cork, 12 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital.

Nationally, 226 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

Of these, 196 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 30 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick is the busiest hospital in the country with 40 patients waiting for beds at the ED and a further 10 waiting for beds at the hospital.