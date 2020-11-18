Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 11:03

More than 40 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospital

More than 40 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospital

More patients are waiting for beds at Cork University Hospital’s emergency department (ED) this morning than any other ED in the country. Picture Denis Minihane.

More patients are waiting for beds at Cork University Hospital’s emergency department (ED) this morning than any other ED in the country.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) Trolley Watch, 44 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the ED this morning.

Elsewhere in Cork, 12 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital.

Nationally, 226 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

Of these, 196 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 30 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick is the busiest hospital in the country with 40 patients waiting for beds at the ED and a further 10 waiting for beds at the hospital. 

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest