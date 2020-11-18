Professional groups join forces to boost startup community in Cork

Professional groups have joined forces to establish a new partnership programme to empower Cork startups.

BKK Advisory and Ronan Daly Jermyn (RDJ) have joined forces with Republic of Work and MGFD Digital Marketing Consultancy to provide a welcomed boost to the startup community in Cork.

The group is offering ten growing businesses the opportunity to access a network of industry-leading entrepreneurs and professionals who will share valuable expertise and experience of growing successful ventures.

The Launch Partnership Programme is suited to entrepreneurs at idea development or market stage who are looking to access advice on setup or growth of their business.

The six-week programme will include training, networking and support for companies looking to develop growth strategies, build value, write significant sales, marketing and business plans, and establish strong brands and participants will work directly with a team of advisors, accountancy, legal, digital marketing, brand, and IT professionals.

At the end of the programme, participants will have the opportunity to participate in a competition where each will be afforded the opportunity to pitch their business to a panel of professionals and investors for a Launch scale-up support prize to the value of €25,000.

This will include the provision of advice and access to a professional network to support the launch and development of their business over the following 12 months.

CEO of BKK Advisory, Martin Black, said that the commitment required to start and grow a business “can be daunting but is essential”.

“The last number of months have been very challenging. However, it is important to remember that necessity is the mother of invention and great things can begin during a recession when we look for opportunities.

“We want to be proactive in helping new businesses realise opportunities and give them some comfort, inspiration and the tools and clarity on a strategy to start, restart, grow and inspire.

“We are here to ensure they are not alone, keep them focused and positive, identify possible roadblocks, work on strategy and help them to push through. Surrounding yourself with the right people, with the same work ethic is fundamental in every stage of a business,” he said.

Corporate Partner at RDJ, Gillian Keating, said that the goal is to “foster entrepreneurship and help grow and sustain a vibrant startup community in Cork”.

“By bringing together a community of corporates, investors, professionals and industry-leading experienced entrepreneurs, we have the opportunity to empower promising startups to develop into the leading businesses of tomorrow,” he said.

To learn more about the Launch Partnership Programme and how to apply, visit www.republicofwork.com/launch.