Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 10:40

Yellow weather warning for Cork to come into effect this afternoon

Yellow weather warning for Cork to come into effect this afternoon

A Status Yellow wind warning, which has been issued for several counties including Cork, will come into effect this afternoon.

Amy Nolan

A Status Yellow wind warning, which has been issued for several counties including Cork, will come into effect this afternoon.

Yesterday Met Éireann issued the warning for counties Cork, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

The weather warning comes into effect at 3pm today and will remain in place until 1am tomorrow.

The national forecaster has said that southwest to west winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds of between 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h in the counties issued with the weather warning.

"The combination of strong winds coupled with high tides brings an increased risk of coastal flooding," Met Éireann stated.

A Staus Yellow marine warning also remains in place today.

"Southwest or west winds will reach gale force 8 at times today, Wednesday, on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea, veering west to northwest and reaching strong gale force 9 at times from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head," Met Éireann has stated.

Today is expected to remain mostly dry, with some scattered showers.

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Intruder threatened man he would stab him in the neck if cash wasn't handed over
Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced
cork weather
Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest