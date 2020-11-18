Yellow weather warning for Cork to come into effect this afternoon

A Status Yellow wind warning, which has been issued for several counties including Cork, will come into effect this afternoon.

Yesterday Met Éireann issued the warning for counties Cork, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

The weather warning comes into effect at 3pm today and will remain in place until 1am tomorrow.

The national forecaster has said that southwest to west winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds of between 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h in the counties issued with the weather warning.

"The combination of strong winds coupled with high tides brings an increased risk of coastal flooding," Met Éireann stated.

A Staus Yellow marine warning also remains in place today.

"Southwest or west winds will reach gale force 8 at times today, Wednesday, on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea, veering west to northwest and reaching strong gale force 9 at times from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head," Met Éireann has stated.

Today is expected to remain mostly dry, with some scattered showers.