Three Cork county groups in the running for Pride of Place awards

Three community groups in county Cork are in the running for a prestigious Pride of Place award.

The annual IPB Insurance Pride of Place Virtual Awards for 2020, hosted by RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey, will be live-streamed on Saturday, November 21st.

Organised by Co-operation Ireland, Pride of Place, recognises the selfless efforts of people to enhance their local area and celebrates the best in community development nationally.

A total of 82 groups have been nominated across Ireland, with Cork County Council putting forward three community groups who have made a significant contribution to improving their neighbourhood namely; Ahiohill Tidy Towns in Category 1 (Population under 300), Dromahane Community Park Group in Category 2 (Population 300 - 1,000) and Skibbereen & District Chamber of Commerce in Category 4 (Population 2,000 – 5,000).

Speaking ahead of the awards, Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, said that while the Pride of Place Awards is an important event on the calendar of community groups every year, the 2020 awards may be even more significant, “recognising as it does, the tremendous efforts of people during the pandemic”.

She added: “Cork is always well represented in the Pride of Place Awards, and this year is no different. Our nominees are excellent examples of what we can do as a community, when we work together, and I wish them all the best of luck.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey added: “The Council is committed to working collaboratively with local community groups, through our Covid 19 Community Response Programme, Project ACT and other schemes, to realise the full potential of their localities through cooperation. These awards acknowledge the tireless and inspiring efforts of our Cork Communities."

The entrants

Ahiohill Tidy Towns, winners of the 2019 National Tidy Towns Endeavour Award for Cork West, and Cork County Council’s Anti-Litter Challenge, secured Clár funding for road safety measures at Ahiohill National School and are working with Cork County Council and the school to deliver the project. They also developed historical walking trails and are collaborating with St. Oliver Plunkett’s GAA Club, Coillte & Cara Lodge to improve biodiversity and add vibrancy at the local GAA grounds.

Dromahane Community Park Group (DCPG) was founded in 2013 following the announcement that a 6.4acre site was purchased by Cork County Council for development of an amenity park. DCPG represented the community’s needs and hopes for the park and the engagement they fostered with the entire community shaped the direction of the amenity park with respect to people’s needs. They have worked with other institutions in Dromahane to develop and implement a strategic plan for their community and have secured over €500k in funding for the park and the village.

Skibbereen & District Chamber of Commerce while based in the business community is interested in how the town presents itself to visitors and locals and further developing it as a tourist destination. The Chamber sponsors/supports a range of community group projects and festivals and works closely with Cork County Council on public realm projects and more recently, Project ACT.

The 2020 Gala Awards ceremony will take place online from 7pm Saturday November 21st on www.prideofplace.ie