Schoolboy (13) dies after being hit by a truck in Cork city; Gardaí appeal for witnesses 

A 13-year-old pedestrian has died after he was hit by a truck in Cork city centre this afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the collision, which occurred on Sheare's Street at around 3.30pm.

The teenager was rushed to the nearby Mercy University Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The boy was a first-year student in the Presentation Brothers College on the Mardyke.

He is understood to be from the southside of the city but Gardaí are not releasing his name until all next of kin are notified.

The driver of the truck was uninjured. The road was closed following the incident and the scene preserved for a full forensic and technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators.

Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin has appealed for anyone with information to contact Gardaí.

“We would be making an appeal for witnesses to come forward,” he said. “In particular, anybody who was in that area along the Mardyke or Sheares Street in a car or as a pedestrian.

“If they have any information at all, we would be asking them to contact us at Anglesea Garda Station on 021-4522000. A full investigation is taking place. We have a forensic collision investigator who will assist in the investigation and we will also appoint a family liaison officer.”

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 3:15pm and 3:45pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Cork City Councillor Des Cahill expressed his shock at the tragic incident, which he said had stunned the local community.

“It is really horrendous news,” he said. “We are all shocked and saddened. Word fail everyone. Our thoughts are with his family.

“The whole community will rally behind the family.”