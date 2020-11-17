'We have two weeks': CMO increasingly concerned that positive trends have not been maintained

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 34 of which are in Cork

There have also been 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19. All deaths reported today occurred in November.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said he is “increasingly concerned that the positive trends we had seen recently have not been maintained'.

“The 5-day moving average of daily cases has increased from an average of 350 cases on the 11th November to 424 today," he said. “We have two weeks to continue in our efforts to drive down community transmission of this disease as much as possible.

"The lower the incidence the more flexibility the country will have in easing measures.”

As of 2pm today 272 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU.

There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today;

- 169 are men / 197 are women

- 61% are under 45 years of age The median age is 38 years old

- There were 84 cases in Dublin, 44 in Limerick, 34 in Cork, 34 in Donegal, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties.