Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 16:38

Teenager killed in road collision in Cork city centre 

The boy was a pedestrian and was rushed to the Mercy University Hospital following the collision. 

Ann Murphy

A TEENAGER has died in a road traffic collision involving a truck and a pedestrian in Cork city this afternoon.

The boy was a pedestrian. He was hit by a truck on Sheare's Street at around 3.30pm and was rushed to the Mercy University Hospital.

However, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The driver of the truck was uninjured," a garda spokesman said. "The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. 

"The scene is preserved for a full forensic and technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators."

He added: "Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 3:15pm and 3:45pm to make this footage available to Gardaí."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 452 2000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

