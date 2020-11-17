Cork TD encourages public to have their say on Cork-Limerick motorway

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Padraig O'Sullivan is calling on members of the public in Cork to have their say on the N/M20 Cork to Limerick project when it goes to public consultation on Thursday.

The project is being developed by Cork City and County Council as well as Limerick’s local authorities, the Department of Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) as part of the Government’s Project Ireland 2040.

The project is aimed at creating better connectivity between Cork and Limerick, improving the quality of the transport network and addressing safety issues associated with the existing N20 route.

It is currently at 'Option Selection' stage and a number of road-based and rail-based options have been shortlisted to proceed further, along with an active travel strategy (walking and cycling).

The public is invited to submit their feedback on these options when they are available to view on Thursday.

"Due to Covid-19, it is not possible to host an in-person consultation event so an online consultation platform has been developed on the project website www.corklimerick.ie.

"It is important that people engage with this process to have their voices and opinions on the future of this project heard," commented Deputy O'Sullivan.

"This consultation platform will be open from 12pm on 19th November and will provide a virtual consultation room that will allow the public to view and interact with the consultation information and maps and to provide feedback on the options and active travel strategy using an online feedback form.

"There will also be an online booking facility available where you can schedule an online or telephone meeting with a member of the project team during the consultation period.

"If you are not able to access the online platform, information can be requested and telephone meetings can be booked by calling the project office on (061) 973730.

"Submissions can be made using the online feedback form, or by email to info@corklimerick.ie, or by post addressed to N/M20 Project Office, Lissanalta House, Dooradoyle, Limerick V94 H5RR up until Friday 18th of December 2020.

"I encourage everyone to engage with the process," he continued.