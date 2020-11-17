Cope Foundation appealing to businesses to provide space for the running of its day services during restrictions

A Cork disabilities organisation that has had to limit the number of people attending its day services due to current restrictions is appealing to businesses and groups to provide suitable, spare space to enable them to continue providing the service.

Many of the Cope Foundation’s day service users across Cork have seen hours significantly reduced with concerns being raised about the impact this is having on people and their families.

The registered charity that works with people with an intellectual disability and/or autism is now looking for suitable space to allow elements of its day services to be delivered in new locations as an interim measure.

A private space that is accessible for people with disabilities and equipped with bathroom facilities is being sought after. The space would ideally be available for use Monday to Friday during the daytime and accessible by public transport.

Cope Foundation supports people across the city and throughout Cork so the current appeal for space applies to the city or any of the larger towns.

Chief Executive at Cope Foundation, Sean Abbott, said that the Cope team is committed to doing everything possible for the people it supports.

“Cork businesses and the community have always been supportive of us and now we can help this worthwhile initiative to keep a sense of normality for the people we support,” he said.

Coordinator of Cope Foundation’s Ability@Work Programme, Marian Hennessy, said that her team worked remotely for the first few months of the initial lockdown for safety reasons and that when it was safe to resume services, they did not have adequate space to run those services effectively.

“I contacted Kathleen Linehan in Trigon Hotel Group, with whom we have a fantastic working relationship, and told her about the barriers we were experiencing in terms of work space.

“Without hesitation Kathleen offered us a weekly space to use in one of their function rooms in The Metropole Hotel. The sheer size of this room afforded us the opportunity to do face to face work with participants. It would be great to see more of this happening across the city and county so that more services can be available for people supported by Cope Foundation,” she said.

Companies, community groups and workplaces who have some space capacity that can be offered can contact General Manager Person-Centred Services and Supports Derval McDonagh by calling 021 4643100 or email headoffice@cope-foundation.ie.