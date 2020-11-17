Cork's frontline workers issue appeal to communities to continue in the fight against the spread of Covid-19

Frontline workers in Cork and Kerry have issued a video plea to their communities to continue to keep their guard up in order to stop the spread of Covid-19.

People in the community have been reminded of what has already been achieved by working together during the current pandemic and have also been urged to continue adhering to current restrictions.

The inter-agency project between An Garda Síochána, the HSE, Cork City Council, Cork County Council and Kerry Council features front-line workers from various agencies explaining that although it’s hard, we all need to continue with the measures needed to stop the spread.

The video features representatives from various Cork agencies, including staff nurse at Cork University Hospital (CUH), speech and language therapist at Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Cliona Carroll, Cork Community Call helpline worker Fiona Leahy, and Jonathan Finn of Cork City Fire Service, all of whom have been working for and with their communities throughout the pandemic.

Speech and language therapist Cliona Carroll reminded everyone of the lives saved already by taking precautions and adhering to restrictions.

“Think of all of the lives saved, the months and years of living we have given people,” she said.

Staff nurse at CUH Ruth O’Brien said that we have managed to do what we already have done to date “by working together”.

“Keeping my guard up means that I’m keeping the people I work with and my patients safe,” she said.

Cork County Council Community Call Helpline worker Fiona Leahy said she thinks of the people “who will still be with us this Christmas”.

Jonathan Finn of Cork City Fire Service said: “It’s not easy, but if we drop our guard we can get the virus ourselves and we could even spread it to others. Our communities need us to play our part.”